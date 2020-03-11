Tshwane waste water plants key cause of dam, river pollution

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane waste water treatment works are the highest contributor to the pollution of rivers and dams in the capital. They are highly polluted with sewage. These are among key observations by the Department of Environmental Affairs in terms of corporate compliance during inspections. In the report, the inspectors said that metro sites were running over capacity, and were often off-line due to cable theft. “The Klipgat site has been off-line for a few years due to vandalism, with extreme negative impacts on the community and river.” Other sites, such as Rooiwal, have a plethora of problems, with the Apies River severely impacting on the purification capacity of the Temba water treatment plant.

The Baviaanspoort site has also impacted the Pienaars River and Roodeplaat Dam, as well as the purification capacity of the Roodeplaat water treatment plant.

The inspectors also found a general lack of compliance to on-site environmental authorisations conditions and licences.

These were often missing or not on-site, and there was a general lack of awareness on their requirements.

“Legal buffers around operational sites are often encroached upon, including the buffers around the Hatherley Landfill, Kwaggasrand Materials Recycling Facility and Baviaanspoort WasteWater Treatment Works.”

The report also said activities which require authorisations and licences are often undertaken without it being in place.

“There is often political interference and pressure to relocate settlements overnight without environmental authorisations in place.”

Cable theft and electricity outages often play a large role in terms of environmental non-compliances, according to the report.

“This is especially evident at wastewater treatment works, where all equipment stops operating when there is no electricity, which results in raw sewage passing the plant.

The report found that there was a general decay of facilities and infrastructure, which impacts negatively on the environment.

“As an example, the City deals with hundreds of sewage spills on a monthly basis which impact directly on rivers.”

Illegal industrial effluent releases are also escalating.

The report recommended that the metro’s wastewater treatment works needed to be properly maintained, upgraded and operated to prevent pollution.

“For this priority funding must be made available.”

Former environmental affairs MMC Dana Wannenburg said most of the issues were not new and many were being addressed following the report.

Pretoria News