Pretoria - Tshwane has set aside about R850 million to fix and maintain water treatment plants. Baviaanspoort, Rooiwal and Klipgat waste water treatment works were among the facilities the City would focus on, MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said yesterday.

The intervention, which will benefit Hammanskraal residents, follows years of complaints. Residents, who voiced their concern about the quality of drinking water supplied to the area, said it was unsafe for consumption.

Previous visits by officials from government units, Premier David Makhura, former mayor Solly Msimanga and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), among others, provided differing opinions on the safety of the water.

Recently results from a CSIR laboratory revealed that some of the drinking water determinants could cause chronic health conditions. This was after the City, the SAHRC and the Department of Water and Sanitation conducted a sampling exercise in June to determine if the drinking water was fit for human consumption.

MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said yesterday the City had indeed sent tankers out to the area. However, he insisted that tap water was clear and had no odour.

“The last joint sampling conducted talks about a high concentration of nitrate which can cause implications if taken in large quantities and over a period of time, which is why we continue to say residents must take precautions we are going through the process of correcting that,” he said.

He said water tankers were out and about in Hammanskraal, and all the City needed to do was to increase the frequency of the water supply.

Tau said they were working with experts and the department to ensure they got to a point where residents were completely satisfied with the quality of water they received.

As part of efforts by the City to address the challenge of water, it is conducting maintenance on Hammanskraal reservoirs.

“You will know that this problem is a decade old, so we’re dealing with the whole value chain of the Hammanskraal water supply.

