Municipal employers affiliated to two unions protest over labour brokering and the adjustment of salaries respectively outside Tshwane House yesterday. Photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

Pretoria - The municipal headquarters - Tshwane House - was on Tuesday a hive of activity, with workers affiliated to two unions protesting over the failure by the metro to adjust salaries, as well as labour brokering. The protests disrupted traffic, with refuse collection trucks also parked along the road.

There was a strong presence of SAPS officers and metro police in and outside the building keeping an eye on the protesters.

Waste management workers under the umbrella of the SA Civic Servants Union, which is affiliated to the SA Federation of Trade Unions, called for the eradication of labour brokering.

They chanted Struggle songs a stone’s throw away from their fellow employees from the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), who waged a fight against their employer’s seeming reluctance to adjust their salaries in line with the categorisation of the City from level 9 to 10.

The categorisation was declared by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017. However, it could not be implemented because the City and Samwu were still deadlocked on the implementation of salary adjustments.

SA Civic Servants Union president Peter Serobe said the workers were unhappy with working under brokers.

“We are very disappointed as the union that the majority of African people are still exploited,” he said.

He labelled labour brokering as a crime “because workers are not getting the benefits that full-time workers are getting”.

He lashed out at the leaders in the municipality for being arrogant after they failed to respond to the union’s complaints in the past.

“We are here to say to the mayor that we are disappointed,” he said.

Serobe bemoaned the fact that after 25 years of democracy, people were still exploited through labour brokering.

“The Constitution stipulates that every individual has the right to work, and labour brokering is not work.”

Workers demanded to be permanently employed and be given medical aid and housing allowances.

The union gave the municipality a 14-day ultimatum to respond to its grievances, saying it was likely to intensify the protest in the absence of positive feedback.

The MMC for Housing and Human Settlements, Sello Maimane, received a memorandum of grievances on behalf of the City, promising to hand it over to the relevant authorities.

On the other hand, Samwu secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the union would mobilise its members to embark on another protest tomorrow during the monthly council sitting.

He said the purpose of yesterday’s protest was to pressure the municipality to reconsider its position on the adjustment of salaries.

The City blamed Samwu for refusing to endorse the implementation of salary adjustments. The union, on the other hand, criticised the employer for excluding the majority of workers.

Pretoria News