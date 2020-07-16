Tshwane workers threaten to strike after salary hike backtrack

Pretoria - City of Tshwane workers have threatened to go on strike after the metro told their unions on Tuesday that it would not afford to pay them a 6.25% salary increment due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on its revenues. Instead, the municipality proposed a staggered payment approach, to start with at least 3.2% increase on July 26, and settle the rest next year in January. The proposal was made during a heated meeting between the City and the unions - SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union. Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi said the workers’ representatives were irked by the employer’s proposal because it undermined the three-year wage agreement of 6.25%. “We have thrown the book at them and we are not going to accept their proposal. The workers are ready to go to the street if the employer won’t give them what they want. They can’t tell us with less than 10 days remaining before the payments that they can’t afford to pay us.”

The City also rubbed the workers’ representatives up the wrong way when it tried to backtrack on paying the lump sums in line with a collective agreement reached by the parties last year.

The lump sums are part of the collective agreement by a benchmarking team, which investigated the workers’ salary scales in Tshwane with those of counterpart metros.

The investigation was made in order to put employees on par with how workers in category 10 municipalities were paid after Tshwane was moved from category 9 status by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017.

While the metro’s grading was moved from level 9 to 10, employee salary scales were never adjusted accordingly.

Muthavhi said: “The employer pleaded for a two-phased payment plan other than lump sums. As at the signing of the agreement in November 2019, the employer requested that we delay payment by six months to July 2020 and we were very considerate.”

He said that during the meeting the employer’s representatives could not provide clarity on their reasons “and we sent them packing”.

“We further indicated that if they want to engage with us they must bring their principals and the chief financial officer,” he said.

The Pretoria News was told that the City put R3million on the table, claiming it was the money it could afford to pay 50% of the workers part of their lump sums.

But Muthavhi said the proposal was rejected outright and would leave workers with no option but to embark on strike action.

“Samwu fought hard for this categorisation money and no one will now come with stories with 10 days before payment. Let’s see who has the courage to start a battle with employees. There are two things before workers - die because of poverty or coronavirus.

“But we will not die of poverty.”

When recently asked about the City’s ability to pay out the lump sums, head administrator Mpho Nawa said: “We are still in negotiations. We are saying to the unions that Covid-19 has had an effect on the City’s finances, the City never anticipated this situation.”

Pretoria News