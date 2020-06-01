Tshwane workers warned of new life under level 3 lockdown

Pretoria - The majority of workers in Pretoria have been warned to brace themselves for a new life as they return to work today under level 3 of the lockdown. The City said the easing of the lockdown would see both Tshwane Bus Service and A Re Yeng back on the road, unusually operating at 90% capacity. Municipal head administrator Mpho Nawa said the resumption of bus operations would take into consideration “the increased demand offset by reopening of the economy”. Commuters on board would not exceed 70% capacity for public transport users, and were all expected to wear face masks. Motorists were also advised to adhere to a limit of three people occupying a private vehicle.

Nawa cautioned that the metro police would be deployed to enforce regulation compliance, saying life would not be business as usual.

The City’s licensing departments would reopen to allow those whose licences or disks had expired to renew them. However, Nawa said motorists had a 90-day grace period from today to update their details by visiting the licensing departments only by online appointment.

“Residents who do not secure appointments online will be prohibited from entering the premises,” he said.

The City’s call centres would continue to operate with limited capacity, operational daily from 7am until 4pm.

Nawa said it was important for residents to comply with preventive health guidelines such as using sanitisers, wearing face masks, staying at home and not attending gatherings of more than 50 people.

He reiterated that people ought to go to stores only to purchase essential goods, and they must maintain physical distancing at all times.

“There’s evidently anxiety about workplace readiness and whether society is adequately prepared for life under the Covid-19 pandemic. I want to assure residents that the City has put in place every measure to secure the health, safety and well-being of all,” he said.

Under level 3, he said, people would still be prohibited from travelling between provinces. However, exceptions would be made for residents who had proof of employment documentation.

People attending funerals would be required to produce permits upon request. The same rules would apply to those delivering essential goods, moving to a new place of residence, moving to care for an immediate family member, and pupils moving to attend schools and places of higher learning. The ban on accommodation services, fitness centres, beaches, parks, restaurants, bars, taverns and evictions would remain.

The City would ensure that there were no public gatherings of more than 50 people in churches, social clubs and running clubs. He warned that the metro police would enforce compliance with regulations.

Pretoria News