Pretoria - Unpaid 1 Military Hospital cleaners have now brought their plea to be permanently employed to the doorstep of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
Around 60 female cleaners affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) trade union marched halfway to the 1 Military Hospital demanding that the military intervene and cut ties with service contractors who had failed to pay them for eight months.
The workers initially brought their plea to light in October 2019, alleging a company by the name of Search Light Cleaning had been failing to pay them their salaries or make the necessary UIF and pension contributions since April.
Phillip Makwela from Apsa, said they had for a long time been patiently waiting for the hospital to start engagements with them but nothing had come of it.
Makwela said it was for this reason they had decided it was time for them to fight against people masquerading as ANC comrades that had infiltrated the military.