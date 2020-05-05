Tshwane's Covid-19 fight could be hit by departure of administrator Mpho Nawa

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic could be negatively affected by the departure of the head administrator Mpho Nawa, expected to vacate office today. This was the view of the South African Municipal Workers Union after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, nullified Nawa’s appointment last week. The union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said Nawa’s exit would effectively render the city leaderless and leave it with no representative in a meeting regularly convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, premiers and executive mayors on coronavirus issues. Nawa had been appointed by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile as part of a 10-member team of administrators to take charge of Tshwane after the council was dissolved in March. The provincial executive council, under Premier David Makhura, took a decision to disband the council amid allegations of corruption and maladministration in the metro.

The decision was, however, overturned last week after the DA took up the matter with the high court. According to the court ruling, Nawa should today be on his way out of office.

Tladinyane said with Nawa’s departure, the city could be faced with challenges of procuring specialised personal protective equipment for employees to protect themselves against coronavirus.

He said the lack of adequate protective gear could pose health risk to one third of at least 25 000 municipal workers, who reported to work yesterday.

Tladinyane was also concerned that the city would be left without a representative in regular meetings of the president, premiers and executive mayors regarding how issues stemming from the Covid-19 affecting different parts of the country could be tackled.

Other challenges likely to be faced by the metro, according to the union, would be exacerbated by the fact that the Treasury had “not yet granted permission for finalisation of adjustment budget outside compliance period”.

He said the union was worried that the municipality might not be in a position to honour an agreement to pay out workers' lump sums in July. The payouts would be in line with the city’s category 10 status accorded by department in 2017.

Tladinyane said: “The city will not be in a position to process appointments of staff, especially those of essential services employees.”

He said he believed that the impasse between political parties and Speaker Katlego Mathebe, ANC and EFF in council would continue, despite the court ruling.

“As all this political wrestling will be happening, workers and residents of the city will be the ones hardest hit. The city will remain leaderless with no executive arm and no accounting officer,” he said.

He pleaded with different political parties in council to set their differences aside.

Pretoria News