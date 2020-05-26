Tshwane's Covid-19 hot spot tag ‘worrisome’

Pretoria - The head administrator of Tshwane, Mpho Nawa, said it was worrisome that the City had been mentioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa as being among Covid-19 hot spot areas. On Sunday Ramaphosa said teams of medical and support experts would be deployed to these hot spot areas to fight the scourge. Nawa said the metro was not even on the list not long ago, and that it was only areas in Region 1 and 3 that recorded higher numbers. By Sunday the City had on record 384 cases, four deaths and 271 recoveries. In Region 1, which includes Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Theresa Park and Pretoria North, there were 48 cases.

Region 3 - Atteridgeville, Laudium, the city centre, Lotus and Pretoria West - had 124 cases.

Nawa said the City was striving to reopen the City of Tshwane economy when the national lockdown was eased to level 3 on June 1.

He said they were calling on all citizens to increase compliance with lockdown regulations.

He said: “This worries us more as a City because schools will be reopening soon so we need our people taking precautionary measures not to spread the virus further.

“Those who will be purchasing alcohol in level 3 also need to know that they’ll be expected to behave well and comply with the set regulations. Those who stray should be dealt with by the law.

“In essence, the fight against the pandemic continues well into level 3. We are still engaging society and creating awareness. We’ll be receiving a mapping of all the hot spot areas tomorrow and it will help us a lot.”

Nawa said with more people set to return to work on level 3, freedom came attached with the responsibility not to spread the virus in the workplace.

He said although the City had been mentioned by Ramaphosa as a hot spot, residents should remain positive and work to defeat the virus.

“There is definitely a light at the end of this tunnel. I think any government that loses hope is going to be in trouble. As long as we are working together with our people to defeat this common enemy, we’re going to beat this thing,” said Nawa.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said they were already planning security intervention programmes to assist in hot spot areas in Tshwane.

“I cannot speak on them just yet, but I can say that we are planning these security programmes, all just to make sure we’ll be increasing compliance levels in the metro mentioned.”

