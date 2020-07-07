Tshwane's Economic Development and Spatial Planning offices finally reopening

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane's Economic Development and Spatial Planning offices would finally be reopened on Wednesday to enable officials to process applications for building plans. The offices have been closed since the beginning of the lockdown in March, forcing some employees to work from home. The City's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the reopening would be made after the Covid-19 tactical committee declared the buildings safe and ready to resume operations. The reopening followed complaints recently made by those in the construction sector and people wanting to make changes to their houses that they experienced delays in the approval of plans due to closed offices. The 10 offices that were declared ready to resume operations were located in Karenpark, Soshanguve Block F, Sinoville and traffic licencing in region 7, Saambou building, Pretoria CBD on Struben Street, Isivuno, Ou Raadsaal, Sammy Marks and Ou Nederlandsche Bank building.

The services to be rendered in the offices included processing of land development applications and information counters for collection of zoning certificates, building inspections and issuing of contravention notices.

Customers can also submit and collect building plans and they can also submit new land development applications by emails.

Bokaba said: "The City would like to apologise to its clients for the inconvenience caused by the introduction of the lockdown regulations."

Some in the construction industry recently expressed concerns that they were forced to put on hold plans to build new properties or reconstruct existing ones due to delays by the City to approve building plans.

Their frustrations emanated from the fact that the government allowed them to resume construction work under level 3, but kept the building approval offices closed.

The closure of offices meant that they could not embark on new projects before the building plans were approved.

Bokaba said the offices were closed in line with the government’s imposed lockdown “to assist in flattening the Covid-19 curve and comply with regulations at various levels by allowing officials to work from home”.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News