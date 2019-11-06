Tshwane's Ford Motor Company in driver's seat to create 6700 jobs









PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa turns the sod to mark the launch of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone at the Ford Motor Company yesterday. The president said he was excited by the prospects on offer. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - About 6700 direct jobs will be revving at the new Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone. Yesterday, during the sod-turning ceremony at the Ford Motor Company in the city, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was excited by the promise of such job creation. “The projected investment amounts to approximately R3.6billion and a potential 6700 direct jobs will be created. And that fills me with a great deal of pride,” he said at the event, attended by Premier David Makhura, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Ford chief executive Neale Hill. Of the 18 companies that will set up operations inside the economic zone, nine have already pledged to do so by January 2021. The automotive hub will be developed on 162hectares of land in Silverton and focus on automotive component manufacturing.

Ramaphosa said it was encouraging and came at a time when business, government, labour and civil society were already working together to resolve the twin challenges of slow economic growth and unemployment.

The hub was also expected to lead to many other business opportunities for component manufacturers in the surrounding areas of Silverton, Eersterust and Mamelodi.

“This Tshwane automotive zone will positively contribute to our industrial strategy by attracting components manufacturing companies and related services,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there were a number of benefits for bringing business to the hub, including a preferential corporate tax regime, building allowances, employee tax incentives, favourable customs regulations, VAT exemptions and support for capital investment and training.

Once operational, it will support SMMEs, especially black-owned businesses. The hub will also support the expansion of the incubation centre and contribute more broadly to the development of black industrialists.

The proposal to establish the hub was initiated by Ford to help expand its automotive footprint in South Africa through the attraction of its global suppliers into the country.

Makhura said the hub had become the most potent industrial policy instrument for attracting foreign direct investment, increasing employment and growing the manufacturing capacity of nations.

“In Tshwane, we are focusing on automotive, aerospace and hi-tech. In Ekurhuleni, we are focusing on logistics, rail, capital equipment, machinery, mineral processing and jewellery manufacturing and agro-processing as part of the development of the aerotropolis,” he said.

Apart from Ford in the east, Tshwane has BMW, Nissan/Renault and Tata in the north, and the automotive city concept aims to transform the capital and boost the Gauteng economy.

The new hub was conceived at the SA Investment Conference last year, when the pledge was made to invest in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035.

Ford announced that it was adding a third shift to its assembly operation from August to increase production of the popular Ranger from 506 vehicles to a peak of 720 a day for the local and export market. This added more than 1000 jobs along the value chain, the company said.

Pretoria News