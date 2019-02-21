Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, centre, with the MMCs. Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe and chief whip Christo Van Der Heever joined them. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - Four former members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) under Tshwane ex-mayor Solly Msimanga did not make the cut in the new mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's executive.



The four Darryl Moss, Ntsiki Mkhonto, Mike Mkhari and Randall Williams were left out in the cold when Mokgalapa announced his new charges of MMCs on Thursday.





Among the six MMCs, who served under Msimanga, four were brought back to work in the same portfolios they previously occupied. They are Mare-Lise Fourie for Finance Services, Cilliers Brink for Shared and Corporates Services, Sheila Senkubuge for Roads and Transport and Mandla Nkomo for Human Settlements.

Former MMC for Community Safety, Derrick Kissoonduth, also a member of the African Christian Democratic Party, has been moved to head Health Services.





A member of the Freedom Front Plus Sakkie du Plooy, who was the MMC for Health, is the new political head for The Community and Social Development Department.





The new MMCs are Richard Moheta, who replaced former MMC for Agriculture and Environment Managemen, Mkhari, and Alderman Karen Meyer, who took over Community Safety from Kissoonduth.





Ward 4 councillor Isak Pietersen, also a new broom, will lead Economic Development and Spatial Planning and the other newbie Abel Tau will be in charge of Utility Services.





Tau is the DA's regional chairperson and was reluctant to contest for the party’s mayoral candidacy after Msimanga’s departure.

Mokgalapa's new charges were made to sign performance agreements, which will be reviewed in three months.





"Each MMC will today affirm their resolve to work towards building a prosperous City by signing their performance agreement contracts for the remainder of the 2018/19 financial year against which they will be monitored and evaluated," Mokgalapa said.





He reiterated that his administration will focus on service delivery such as the provision of water, electricity, transport and urban management services, among others.





"Over the coming months this will be our primary focus and I expect that every MMC, within their respective portfolios, will ensure that they put service delivery at the apex of their respective agendas and that all departments deliver better services to the people of Tshwane," he said.



