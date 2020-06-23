Tshwane's new centre to fight cable theft, illegal electricity and land invasions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s new by-law enforcement centre has been hailed as a hub that would integrate efforts to fight the scourge of cable theft, illegal electricity connections and land invasions. Administrator responsible for compliance Lebogang Mahaye said the initiative would assist the City to co-ordinate interventions “to curb the spate of contraventions and criminality that have taken root across the City in the recent past”. “The establishment of the by-law enforcement centre was approved as per council resolution dated 2008/05/14, and recently re-established with an extended scope and functions,” she said. Mahaye conceded that cable theft and illegal electricity connections were on the rise. “During lockdown level 5 and 4 there were no incidents of cable theft; but illegal electricity connections have reared an ugly head now with level 3 exacerbated by the winter season.”

Cable theft has persisted despite a unit to combat it being launched within the Tshwane Metro Police Department two years ago.

At the time, former mayor Solly Msimanga said the metro was losing R200 million each year to cable theft.

Mahaye said the City was yet to quantify the cost of cable theft and was “busy with cost analysis as part of finalising the 2020/21 budget”.

She bemoaned the fact that cable theft and illegal electricity connections had recently left residents in darkness.

She partly attributed the problem of illegal power connections to owners of high-rise buildings. According to her, the authorities have received information that some of the owners were illegally connecting electricity, which has led to some parts of the City experiencing blackouts.

DA mayoral candidate in Tshwane Randall Williams blamed the administrators for failing to address power outages, which affected residents in Eersterust, Pretoria East, the Moot and Soshanguve.

He said there had been more than 200 outages throughout the city and that residents were not told as to how these would be addressed.

Mahaye warned that the metro police would act harshly against the perpetrators by protecting the City’s assets and infrastructure.

The by-law enforcement centre will operate from Monday to Sunday for 24 hours and the newly appointed 169 new metro officers would reinforce its existing capacity.

The metro has also been grappling with land and building invasions.

Mahaye said that some people had taken advantage of the lockdown to grab land because of the ban imposed on evictions during the lockdown.

“There was, however, demolition of illegal structures of opportunistic people who were executing land grabs around the City taking advantage of the lockdown,” she added.

The administrators have vowed to put a stop to the surge in land and building invasions.

“We urge residents to be our ears and eyes and report such acts to the centre anonymously.”

To report cable theft, illegal power connections and land invasions residents can call the centre on 0123587095/7096.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News