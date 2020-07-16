Tshwane’s new Covid-19 temporary field hospital

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane will set up a temporary field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the showgrounds after reacquiring the property following a protracted legal wrangle. Head administrator Mpho Nawa, who expressed elation at the news of the showgrounds transferring back to the city, said the field hospital would accommodate moderate and mild patients. It would be fitted with the necessary health equipment and beds to accommodate and treat the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Tshwane. “This transfer couldn’t have come at the right time when we were battling to find a suitable facility to treat the Covid-19 patients. “The acquisition came as a massive relief to our efforts to augment other facilities earmarked for coronavirus-related matters in order to lessen the burden on our health facilities,” Nawa said.

The City of Tshwane yesterday said it had reacquired the Tshwane showgrounds, a high-value capital asset that was set to enhance its asset register.

Tshwabac was the registered owner of the property where the annual Tshwane Showgrounds (formerly Pretoria Show Grounds) is located.

The property used to belong to the City of Tshwane’s predecessor, the Pretoria Central Metropolitan Substructure.

The then council resolved to transfer the property to Tshwabac, which at the time was known as the Northern Transvaal Chamber of Industries, free of charge. The property was given for purposes of hosting exhibitions and diverse activities involving the community, or a portion of the community, as well as any other event which directly or indirectly related to such exhibitions and activities, with the provision that the facilities on the property or any part may be leased to third parties.

From around 2016, Tshwabac’s finances were in a bad state and creditors were pursuing it for their money.

It thus sought to sell the property to pay off its creditors.

Tshwabac approached the City of Tshwane with a request to consent to the sale of the property in 2017, but was refused. The entity also owed the City of Tshwane for rates and services at the time and still does.

Thus, the proceeds of the sale would have been used to pay off its debt to the City. Based on that, the City of Tshwane then demanded that Tshwabac hand back the property, in line with the caveat in the title deed since it was no longer using it for the intended purpose but rather to pay its creditors.

The City of Tshwane also pointed out that there were activities that were being carried out on the property that were contrary to the donation stipulations, including the setting up of a church.

The amount that the City of Tshwane would be liable for, in real terms, is approximately R12 258 275.

Nawa said it must be noted that the implication of the City of Tshwane having to pay that amount meant that, as a creditor, the metro would not be paid amounts owed to it by Tshwabac and would therefore have to write off the debt. “This, however, should be viewed against the fact that the City of Tshwane will be gaining a high-value capital asset that would enhance its asset register and that can be exploited at a great benefit for the City and its residents,” Nawa said.

Pretoria News