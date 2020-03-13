Tshwane's operation O kae Molao to counter motor vehicle theft

Pretoria - Police in the city have warned criminals that operation O kae Molao was coming for them. The men and women in blue said they were coming up with different initiatives to counter the rampant theft of motor vehicles and theft out of motor vehicles which have flared up in recent months. Speaking to Pretoria News at a roadblock during the weekly operation yesterday, district commissioner of the SAPS Major-General Daniel Mthombeni said they were worried about the car-related crimes and were coming up with different approaches to combat the scourge. He said the operations were multifaceted. “We find situations where criminals commit a crime in the east or city centre and escape to surrounding townships such as Atteridgeville and vice versa.

“So, when we have these operations we can intercept these stolen vehicles, those with cloned number plates or others transporting suspected stolen goods.”

He said while the flare-up of car crimes was a problem, they needed the community to come on board, be vigilant and assist the SAPS in the fight against the crimes.

“For instance, people may see a car being stolen in their complex, but remain quiet and not pass on information that could help identify the culprits or help the investigations. We need that information.”

Mthombeni said working with the community and bringing into effect the stringent roadblocks and operations would bode well in the fight against car crimes.

He warned criminals that operation O kae Molao was coming for them sooner rather than later.

Mthombeni said they would intensify efforts in Tshwane, where some police stations were on the list of the top 40 priority areas which had high contributions in terms of crime in the province and as such needed robust action from the police.

An early morning sweep at the Quagga Road yielded several infringement notices, arrests for various offences such as possession of drugs and illegal immigrants and unroadworthy vehicles to boot.

The operation focused on Atteridgeville where liquor outlets that were non-compliant, or operating without licences, were targeted by the officers.

