Pretoria - The Rooiwal Water Purification Plant is overworked and unable to cope with the volume of sewage water it has to purify, said the chairperson of Parliament's committee on water and sanitation, Machwene Semenya.

On Friday Semenya was part of a team that visited the community that has been concerned with the safety of their water for months, but feels their complaints are ignored.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, the SA Human Rights Commission, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and members of his committee joined Semenya for an oversight tour of the aged facility that has the task of recycling the bulk of the city's waste water.

Some Hammanskraal residents have been concerned about their health and even their safety because they felt the water they were being piped was unsafe. The city has supplied water tankers and many resort to buying water for drinking.

After viewing the infrastructure Semenya said: “In our view, as Parliament, water is life and sanitation is dignity.

“If you tamper with how people are supposed to get that dignity and how people are supposed to get that life, then it's a crisis.” Semenya gave the city the weekend to come up with an interim plan.

“We want a situation where by today (Monday) we get a report that will say this is an interim relief we are putting in to assist the entire system, and this is what we are doing to assist and give people clean and drinkable water.”

She said this system needed to be fixed and the city should also assess itself on whether is had the capacity to run such a big system.

“We are saying to government, as they have intervened in the Vaal, they must do the same and (deal with) the situation before it becomes a real crisis where we can lose people. "For now it's a crisis, but we have not lost life. We don't want to get there.”

Mahlobo said he had visited the plant in the past, but he has now learnt that even some of the things that were working are no longer working.

He said a report would be drafted and once completed it will involve everyone, from the city, to Premier David Makhura, national government and other stakeholders to highlight what needed to be done to solve this problem.

He said the government could be blamed for not budgeting sufficiently, but the interest of the people comes first.

Human Rights Commission provincial manager Buang Jones said: “This visit was occasioned by the work that we have been doing to facilitate a resolution of the water pollution challenges in the City of Tshwane.

"It reaffirms the position that we've taken that we are sitting with a crisis that requires proper planning, proper leadership and proper budgeting.”

He said the remediation of this important waste water treatment plant could cost up to R2 billion, but that's something that still needed to be finalised following a report that's to be done by stakeholders.

Mokgalapa said the City was collaborating and working together with the other spheres of government and the Human Rights Commission to remedy the situation.

“We are moving tankers across Hammanskraal to assist people and I am glad Parliament was there with us because they will help the city source funding to deal with this situation.”

