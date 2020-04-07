Tshwane's walk-in customer care service centres reopened

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane yesterday reopened its walk-in customer care centres just a week after a Centurion resident accused the metro of not prioritising essential services during the lockdown. Resident Daminda Seakal was angry after she made repeated attempts, without success, for the municipality to sort out her electricity query. Her municipal account was blocked due to an outstanding water bill and as a result she could not purchase electricity. Seakal contested the bill, saying she was incorrectly billed for R20 000 for water. After a back-and-forth fight with the metro, she ended up settling the debt, but was only assisted after she involved a DA public representative.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, however, said the decision to operate was motivated by “a bid to ensure provision of essential services”.

He said centres would operate during working hours, from 7am until 4pm and would function with limited staff.

“Residents are advised to expect delays in response to calls logged through the call centre due to the limited capacity that the City is operating on,” Mashigo said.

Essential services to be rendered at the centres will include fault reporting on electricity, water services and sewer complaints.

“No account queries, general enquiries or complaints will be attended to during the lockdown period,” Mashigo said.

Customers were advised to view their account, capture readings and make payments to the City electronically at www.tshwane.gov.za.

The electronic service was available all hours of the day and users can click on the e-Tshwane link and follow the instructions. The centres have been closed since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown on March 26 in line with the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the country to go into lockdown.

Mashigo said the City was aware of the pandemic and would take all measures necessary to ensure that its employees and valued customers were safeguarded from being infected with the coronavirus. “No fault reporting will be available on this platform during the lockdown period. The telephone service (0123589999) option 2 provides customers with their latest account balance, their last payment received, and the due date of their next payment,” he said.



Pretoria News