Tshwane’s Waltloo, Centurion vehicle licensing centres close

Pretoria - Motorists had to apply brakes and do a U-turn yesterday at the City of Tshwane’s Waltoo and Centurion licensing centres, which were closed due to concerns around coronavirus. Most of the motorists, who had taken time off work to sort out their licensing problems, were left disappointed. Motorists said they were more irritated by the fact that the centres didn’t care to notify them of the closures. A motorist from Lynnwood Manor said he had a licence renewal appointment at Waltloo. “At least they should have the decency to inform us so we can make alternative plans or go to work,” he said.

Motorist Mshiane Khoza said he was told that both licensing departments didn’t have enough hand sanitisers and had to close down.

“A security guard told me that because of the lack of soap even he was not allowed to go in. This is utterly unacceptable,” he told the Pretoria News.

One by one motorists made U-turns at the gates, visibly irritated.

A parent said she was hoping to salvage the time her child was given off at school to get him a licence.

“This virus is more impactful than I thought, but the City should have the necessary resources for the public,” she said.

But Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they had noted with great concern statements or information making the rounds that all their licensing centres were closed due to the coronavirus.

“The City would like to put it on record that only two licensing centres - the Centurion and Watloo licensing centres - experienced operational disruptions this (yesterday) morning following concerns over coronavirus.”

He said the Centurion centre was operational by 3pm yesterday, following intervention by management, and the City was procuring sanitisers.

Mashigo said a senior official responsible for roads and transport would visit Watloo to address any concerns that the team was having with a view to restoring services at the centre.

Pretoria News