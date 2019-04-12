POLICE were out in force in Soshanguve, which along other townships in Tshwane, was a no-go zone yesterday as result of protests which swept through the Tshwane area. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents barricaded roads and burnt tyres in Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa as part of the so-called Tshwane Total Shutdown. Notices circulated on social media throughout the morning headlined, Save Tshwane #TotalShutdown, listing a wide range of reasons for the protests, which included poor service delivery.

Other reasons mentioned were the “unfair” municipal billing system, arbitrary taxi fines and the impounding of vehicles by traffic police.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department said the protest caused delays. Public transport was also affected.

“We would like to assure residents of the city that those who are going to work, school and various areas that it will be business as usual,” the department said.

The protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and stoned vehicles, saying they wanted the DA-led administration to deliver RDP houses, running water, electricity and land.

The protesters clashed with police, who fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds and reopen roads.

In Soshanguve, residents barricaded the busy Hebron Road.

Motorist sped-off and U-turned to the R80 highway when protesters threw stones at their vehicles.

Store owners at Soshanguve Crossing shopping centres locked their doors and sent staff home.

A large group of protesters walking towards the R80 highway carrying tyres, wood and stones was dispersed with rubber bullets by police.

Resident Tshepa Masha said: “We are tired of empty promises and we want the City to remember that we were promised houses, water and electricity, but are still waiting. They take our votes and then they forget about us.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane accused the ANC of orchestrating protests in DA-run cities such as Tshwane, Joburg and Cape Town to render them ungovernable.

He wrote a letter to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to request a meeting to find out if there was a police plan to intervene.

However, Tshwane ANC council caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela dismissed the DA’s claim as rubbish. He said it showed that the party did not think that the people’s grievances were genuine.

“On a day-to-day basis, people march to the Union Buildings to President Cyril Ramaphosa or to Premier David Makhura in the legislature. Today they are marching in the City of Tshwane and suddenly the DA is saying it's the ANC.

“The City of Tshwane has spent just around 20% of its budget and will return nearly R8billion to National Treasury in three weeks' time when the financial year ends. Why did they under-spend when people need a lot of services?

“It will be a miracle if they could spend that R8bn in three weeks, unless they engage in some criminal activity.”

However, Mokgalapa spokesperson Norman Mohale said the ANC statement was fabricated information to mislead people and have them missing work and protesting in the streets.

“As of March 30, the City’s capital expenditure was sitting at 46% from a total of R4bn. It is also not unheard of for the expenditure to be sitting on that percentage in the fourth quarter of a financial year.

“This is the quarter where cities or provinces spent most of their funds because projects are now in the completion phase.”

He said the City had an operation pocket of R36bn, but that fund was committed to operational expenses like stationery and salaries.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers were still trying to maintain order after 4.30pm yesterday.

“There have been numerous arrests of those found engaging in criminal activity, such as the looting that took place in Winterveldt.

“We condemn all criminal activities and will ensure that those found to have crossed the law are dealt with adequately.”

Pretoria News