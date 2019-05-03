KAYLA DE BEER of Tuks won the K1-race at the

Pretoria - Last year the kayaking skills of Kayla de Beer of the University of Pretoria (Tuks) could be described as fast but fading. But through hard work, everything changed - which is why she was able to win a K1-race at the recent SA Sprint Cup event for the first time.

She was victorious over 200m during the second Sprint Cup in East London, and to say she was chuffed would be an understatement. She was ecstatic.

“I’ve never been able to beat the likes of Bridgitte Hartley (former Olympic bronze medallist), Esti van Tonder and Donna Watson. I’m quite a fast starter; however, in the past, I tended to fade over the latter stages of the race. This time around I managed to keep my top-end speed right to the end. It was exhilarating!”

By winning, De Beer ensured that she would be competing at the World Under-23 Championships in Poland from July16 to 21 as well as the two World Cups - in Poland at the end of this month and in Germany at the start of June.

There is a lot at stake. One excellent performance could mean she stakes a claim to represent South Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Qualifying for the Olympics is going to be tough. I think only a top-five finish in an A-final will cut it,” said De Beer.

Not that she is a stranger to competing in international A-finals. Last year she and Van Tonder finished 7th in the K2-final over 200m during the World Cup in Szeged, Hungary. They went one better during the Duisburg World Cup in Germany, finishing 6th in the A-final. Unfortunately, they won’t resume their “partnership”, at least for this year as it is believed that the South African kayakers have a better chance of qualifying for the Olympics in K1-boats.

“One of the problems we face in South Africa is we don’t always have a qualified coach to assist us with our technique. In a K2-combination, it’s of cardinal importance that you and your partner are absolutely in sync. We were lucky that quite a few international teams came out to train at Roodeplaat Dam. Their coaches helped us quite a lot for which we’re grateful.”

It was Hartley who got De Beer to take up kayaking. After winning a bronze medal over 500m at the 2012 Olympics in London, Hartley was concerned about how few female sprint kayakers there were in South Africa, so she took it on herself to canvass for new talent at schools in and around Pietermaritzburg. De Beer was at the time playing provincial hockey as well as being an avid water polo player, but Hartley’s passion for sprint canoeing got De Beer interested in trying something new.

“I was the only one in my school to attend Bridgitte’s sprint canoeing clinic. I was good at it. Six months later I represented South Africa at the African Championships. The next year I was selected for the World Junior Championships,” De Beer said. African News Agency (ANA)