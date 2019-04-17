TUKS FM’s Sheridan Smith, Nanadi Makgatho, Qiniso Phungula, Michael Bower, Goabaone Paledi, Keabetswe Boya and Bonolo Matlala with the awards the station won during the Liberty Radio Awards. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tuks FM is flying the flag high and has once again made the capital city proud to be the champion of the airwaves. The radio station scooped six awards during the annual Liberty Radio Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre at the weekend.

Among the awards was the prestigious campus station of the year title, which Tuks has won for the fifth time.

Tuks FM is the only (commercial, community and campus) radio station in the country to have won the title so many times.

It also won the best afternoon drive show, breakfast show, music show (Locals Only), night-time show (Hip Hop Show) and radio innovation (Hear the Sights).

Programme manager Michael Bower said it was a wonderful feeling to see the team’s hard work being recognised at national level.

“We are thankful to the industry for giving us the opportunity to reach our potential and showcase our craft to people, as well as to our listeners, who gave us their full support and stayed humble with us on the journey.

“On Sunday morning, we woke up to an outpouring of love on social media from our listeners, who sent us lovely congratulatory messages, which makes us proud to be the people’s radio,” Bower said.

The Liberty Radio Awards are the only industry-wide awards in the South African radio industry.

The awards strive to recognise the best of the best in the industry, and set a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to work towards.

Afternoon Drive Show presenter Keabetswe Boya said it was a humbling experience to see their team’s effort bring home the award after competing with some of the toughest radio stations in the country.

“I can’t imagine my life doing anything else except radio. I am happy to have grown as an individual since I became part of the radio industry and I wish to see the industry expand more.”

Boya went on to encourage the youth to work hard and never give up on their journey.

Pretoria News