CHRISTIAN DE KLERK of the University of Pretoria will represent the country at two major global archery events this year.

Pretoria - University of Pretoria archer Christian de Klerk’s calmness and accuracy has led to him being selected to represent South Africa at two World Championships as well as a World Cup. For the second consecutive year, the 18-year-old will compete at the Senior Compound World Championships (Netherlands). Last year, he finished 33rd. There were about 70 competitors.

He will also be in action at a World Cup meeting in Turkey as well as the World Youth Championships (Madrid, Spain).

De Klerk, who is studying sports science at Tuks, is confident of getting a better result at the senior world championships. He certainly proved during the recent SA Senior Championships as well as the National Trials that he is not intimidated when competing against older and more experienced archers as he placed fourth and second respectively.

“The biggest mistake I made during last year’s senior world championships was to allow my nerves to get the better of me,” said De Klerk.

“Once that happens, you are in trouble. Decision-making is of cardinal importance during any archery competition. If you don’t think, you’re bound to make costly mistakes. Never shoot for the sake of shooting.”

An archery competition can last up to six hours. An archer who is on song can end up shooting up to 132 arrows. The draw weight to shoot one arrow is about 22.7kg. During a competition, it roughly equates to an archer ending up drawing about 2996.4kg. All this means that an archer needs to be extremely physically fit to perform at the top level.

“The real training, however, has to be done on the shooting range. I shoot roundabout 700 arrows a week which means I can spend about 20 hours a week shooting,” said De Klerk.

“It relaxes me and revitalises mind and body.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News