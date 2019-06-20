Turks e-learning and media development deputy director professor Dolf Jordaan talks about the university's decision to move its mission critical systems to the proficient Amazon cloud for superior hosting. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - After being the first university to introduce e-learning and a Learning Management System (LMS) to South Africa in 1998, the University of Pretoria upped it a notch becoming the first university to migrate some of its mission-critical systems to the Amazon Web Services cloud. Although the university’s LMS was reliable, this move escalated its proficiency to the levels of some of the world's biggest social media systems like Facebook and Google.

E-learning and media development deputy director, Dolf Jordaan said it showed the university’s commitment to provide technology that allowed students universal access to teaching and learning content with no concern about system availability and risks of system outages during critical periods of the academic year like examination time.

“The new stable, dynamic, scalable system provides universities in Africa access to an experience they are familiar with in their daily interaction with social media or other internet-enabled technologies.”

The university began migrating to Amazon Web Services as the cloud services provider for its public web in 2016, and it's Learning Management Systems and related analytics systems in December last year.

“We saw an increase in the student as well as instructor activity in the first five months of 2019 in comparison to the first five months in 2018. Nearly 50 000 students and 2 500 instructors were active in the LMS in the first five months of 2019.

“It provides a world-class cloud infrastructure ecosystem to assist universities in supporting their teaching and learning strategies as it exposes users to highly available and secure institutional technologies.

“Students rely on the university to ensure that access to teaching and learning content is available 24/7. Also, the enhanced privacy and security measures provide the institution with peace of mind about institutional intellectual property protection.”

Jordaan said the university had been a client of Blackboard as the educational technology leader for over two decades but migrating the LMS integrates it with the Amazon Web Services as a world provider of cloud services.

“Blackboard and Amazon Web Services team’s collaboration and professional support ensure that the migration was completed in less than a third of the indicated time, therefore limiting user impact during the migration.

“Having access to 24/7 365 days-a-year support including real-time communication through Blackboard system administrator with the Amazon Web Services team has recently shown its value through system monitoring processes which informed us of the impact of national connectivity issues for our on-campus users’ access to the LMS.”

The university saw this as a great opportunity to support its student success strategies.

Also, to provide it with a level of service delivery which will be demanded from universities in the fourth industrial revolution to equip students and staff with the right technology for the incoming heavily digitised era that’s set to be more strategic than ever before.

