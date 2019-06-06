PROFESSOR Tawana Kupe is vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria. African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - In his inauguration speech, vice-chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe prophesied that the name of the University of Pretoria would feature prominently in the history of South Africa and Africa as one of the key institutions that made a major contribution. Living up to his words, the university was formally admitted this week as the 10th member and only South African partner of the Michigan State University-led Alliance for African Partnership.

Tuk’s membership of the alliance builds on the vision outlined by Kupe during his inaugural address earlier this year, in which he renewed the institution’s commitment to making a difference in transforming Africa.

The university joins Michigan State University and eight other African consortium members, namely: Egerton University (Kenya); Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Malawi); Makerere University (Uganda); University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania); Universite Cheik Anta Diop (Senegal); Université des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines de Bamako (Mali); University of Botswana (Botswana); and University of Nigeria Nsukka (Nigeria).

The alliance seeks to promote sustainable, effective and equitable long-term partnerships among African institutions, Michigan State University and other international collaborators.

The alliance focuses on using its collaborative and cross-disciplinary platform to address today’s global challenges in six interconnected themes: agri-foods systems; culture; health and nutrition; water, energy and the environment; youth empowerment, and education.

To make it official, Michigan State university Provost Professor June Pierce Youatt signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Tawana Kupe at a ceremony held at the Hatfield campus.

Kupe said: “The vision of the University of Pretoria is aligned with this partnership and we are therefore proud, and we consider Michigan State University Alliance for African Partnership membership as a significant extension of its current strategic networks and platforms in and related to Africa.

“The African Research Universities Alliance, the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture, and the Australia-Africa Universities Network, all of which provide an even broader reach for any collaborative activities undertaken by UP and Alliance for African Partnership are included in this.”

Youatt said the partnership was just a starting point for the mutually beneficial relationship that UP and the rest of the alliance member institutions will undertake.

