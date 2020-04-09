Tuks medical students man helpful Covid-19 hotline

Pretoria - Final-year medical students from the University of Pretoria have volunteered to man a hotline for people with questions around Covid-19. Some of them returned from Cuba for training, and the university’s family medicine department, senior lecturer Dr Owen Eales, said it was impressed with their commitment. Eales said the university partnered with Sediba Hope Centre, which had been helping people with substance abuse. The idea was to give people information on specifics about who needed to be tested and where they could be tested at a site nearest to them. “We also just want to remove people’s fears, because a lot of the facilities were inundated with calls. At that stage the National Institute for Communicable Diseases hotline had received more than 300 000 calls. “We thought it was important to have a local hotline for people in Pretoria,” he said.

The toll-free service is available from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, and the number is 0800611197.

He said that there were about 15 to 20 students working for the hotline. However, it also depended on the number of calls being made. They were in partnership with the City of Tshwane, as well.

Student Thabang Makale helped to organise and start the hotline. Makale said that when the outbreak started in South Africa, he used to help identify people who might be sick and took them to Steve Biko Hospital to be screened.

“I noticed that there were limited nurses and doctors to help. I went to the project manager to volunteer, and that is when I went back to the university and asked how could we help the doctors and nurses at Steve Biko, and that is when the university approached Sediba Hope Centre to set up the whole thing,” he said.

Pretoria News