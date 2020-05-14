Tuks Professor Christiaan Bezuidenhout selected for Fulbright Research Scholar Programme

Pretoria - University of Pretoria’s Professor Christiaan Bezuidenhout has been selected as a principal candidate for the Fulbright South African Research Scholar Programme for the 2020-21 academic year. The programme offers grants for advanced research and university lecturing in the US. Bezuidenhout is from the Faculty of Humanities and his area of research is policing, with a particular emphasis on female policing. He will be joining a fraternity of more than 800 faculty representing more than 150 countries from across the world. The academic will be hosted by the Department of Criminal Justice at East Carolina University from January to September next year.

Bezuidenhout will be investigating the perceptions of male and female police officers with regard to the role female police officers play in various policing structures in that country.

In the past, Bezuidenhout conducted a similar study of attitudes within the so-called masculine genre of policing in South Africa.

“Although many changes have occurred and gender main-streaming initiatives have seen the light, many scholars believe that both the socially constructed aspects of sexuality and the biological characteristics of a woman are important variables that facilitate negativity towards women in the policing realm,” he said.

“In many countries, gender-based violence and discrimination are still tangible and women are still under-represented in the rank-and-file positions as well as in the officer’s band of the police.

“I would like to determine what the current perceptions are regarding the role of female police officers in the different policing structures in the US.”

For 27 years Bezuidenhout has been a prolific academic at the university.

