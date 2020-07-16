Tuks ranked No1 in SA and Africa
UniRank features reviews and rankings of more than 13 000 universities and colleges in 200 countries.
The university, known as Tuks or UP, also featured in the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s 2020 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects coming in first in South Africa in three subject areas and was joint first in five others.
Vice-chancellor and principal professor Tawana Kupe said: “These rankings are a result of the high-quality programmes UP offers, as well as a validation of the expertise of our academics.”
UP is also ranked in the top 500 universities globally in the global rankings of academic subjects global ranking of academic subjects, which assesses more than 4000 universities globally in 54 subject areas.
According to these rankings, it is tops in South Africa in subject areas such as computer science, engineering, veterinary science, and finance. It also tied for first place in energy science, engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, biotechnology, economics and law.
The global ranking is based on five research-related ranking indicators: the number of papers published in first quartile journals during the five-year period between 2014 and 2018.
Cited was impact, papers in top journals and conferences, international collaboration, and academic recognitions and awards.
Over the past year, UP has been recognised on several international rankings. The university was ranked among the top 100 universities in the world in three categories of the Times Higher Education Impact.
Pretoria News