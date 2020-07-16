Tuks ranked No1 in SA and Africa

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has been ranked number one in the country and in Africa by UniRank, the leading international higher education directory and search engine. It is also ranked at 183 on the list of the top universities in the world.

UniRank features reviews and rankings of more than 13 000 universities and colleges in 200 countries.

The university, known as Tuks or UP, also featured in the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s 2020 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects coming in first in South Africa in three subject areas and was joint first in five others.

Vice-chancellor and principal professor Tawana Kupe said: “These rankings are a result of the high-quality programmes UP offers, as well as a validation of the expertise of our academics.”

UP is also ranked in the top 500 universities globally in the global rankings of academic subjects global ranking of academic subjects, which assesses more than 4000 universities globally in 54 subject areas.