Just last month, the university mourned the death of an 18-year-old student who jumped to her death at an off-campus residence in Sunnyside.
Police said they were investigating a suicide case after a note was found in the student’s room. Last year alone, 23 students attempted suicide, with at least two succeeding.
The students will hold an hour-long silent march across the main campus, led by the Psyche Society collaborating with the SRC, drama department and [email protected] to mark International Mental Health Awareness Day on Thursday.
The public has been urged to join the march, to be held under the theme Suicide Prevention.