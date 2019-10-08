Tuks students to focus on issue of suicide









Picture: Pixabay Pretoria - Students at the University of Pretoria are using Mental Awareness Month (October) to break the silence. Just last month, the university mourned the death of an 18-year-old student who jumped to her death at an off-campus residence in Sunnyside. Police said they were investigating a suicide case after a note was found in the student’s room. Last year alone, 23 students attempted suicide, with at least two succeeding. The students will hold an hour-long silent march across the main campus, led by the Psyche Society collaborating with the SRC, drama department and [email protected] to mark International Mental Health Awareness Day on Thursday. The public has been urged to join the march, to be held under the theme Suicide Prevention.

Subsequent to the march, a mental health awareness seminar will be held where psychological experts will give practical tools on how to create productive dialogues on mental health-related matters.

Last year, students marched across the main campus highlighting the issues of depression and anxiety, calling on the institution to beef up mental healthcare facilities as they were not enough to cater for all students and staff.

One of the organisers, Kimberly Eardley, said most suicide cases were as a result of mental health issues such as depression and students lacked knowledge on how to deal with them.

She said some students often sought help from friends, who did not know how to help.

“The issues are complex actually some of them are through financial difficulties. Some are having problems with their courses there are many issues but most of them lead to mental health issues.”

With both the march and the seminar, Eardley said they hoped to tackle the problem and come up with possible solutions.

“We want to bring the students and the university as a whole to attention and create productive dialogue when it comes to mental health issues.

“How do I talk to my family about having depression or what do I do when a friend says they have depression? We will try to address issues like that.

“We want to try to provide pragmatic tools students can give when it comes to discussing and talking about mental mental health issues,” Eardley said.

Pretoria News