AMBASSADOR Elif Ülgen during the commemoration of the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey in Pretoria yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Turkey celebrated its National Day with a festive reception in the garden of the official residence of Ambassador Elif Ülgen in Pretoria. The day marks the 96th anniversary of the founding of modern Turkey and was an opportunity to highlight good relations between Turkey and South Africa and some of the development and humanitarian projects undertaken by Turkey in South Africa, mainly in the sectors of health, education, culture and sport.

Ülgen said she was particularly honoured to host the event at a time when the relationship between the two countries - formally established in 1994 - was flourishing.

She indicated she would be seeing off South Africa’s Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who is set to meet his counterpart in Turkey to discuss a range of issues relating to the health sector.

Next month, Turkey will host the first every bilateral visit by a South African foreign minister when Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, travels to that country and the first meeting of the bilateral commission. Earlier this year, the ANC sent a high-level delegation to Turkey.