Staff members at the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) centre in Soshanguve Block H, with sporting gear and games donated by TUT Student Affairs and Extracurricular Development department. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Rehabilitation and ridding the City of Tshwane of the title of the drug capital of the province is possible if we can bring help and hope to their very doorstep. From soccer boots and gear, Monopoly, Chess, 30 Seconds, Scrabble and just about any other relaxing and stimulating game you can imagine, filled recovering substance users, supporting family members and staff at the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) centre in Soshanguve block H, with renewed spirits yesterday.

Siyabonga Ntamo, Public Relations Officer for Tshwane University of Technology’s Student Affairs and Extracurricular Development, said they opted to focus on the centre for their Mandela Day activities, due to their observance of an increase of substance abuse in the township.

Ntamo said considering how the youth spread across Tshwane’s townships was the university’s target market, it, therefore, made sense for the university to bring help where they lived.

“If the youth we want to attract to our university fall into substance abuse and crime, then we won’t have any students or future fathers and leaders of our society to educate. And if we don’t take care of them now we won’t have a future at all.”

He said the department chose to donate extracurricular gear and games in order to keep the young men there preoccupied through sports and recreation, and even games to develop them mentally.

A sentiment that was echoed by parent Christinah Majokana, as she said her son battled with substance abuse affecting his performance at school and even relationships with family members.

She said to date her son had managed to stay clean for most of 2019 so far, something which she did not believe was possible at all in the beginning.

“Parents need to know that just because a child lands into addiction or drugs, doesn’t mean all hope is lost. They can be saved and they can be welcomed back into the community.”

