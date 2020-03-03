TUT in limbo as NFSAS debacle drags on

Pretoria - Uncertainty ran deep yesterday at the Ga-Rankuwa campus of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), which remained closed for a second week. The students are protesting over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and accommodation complaints. TUT has committed to address their grievances. A first-year student said he was frustrated because of unpaid NSFAS allowances. “My application seems to be stuck. I have been wasting money coming to campus to find it closed.”While the campus was scheduled to resume activities yesterday, gates were closed.

Staff parked outside awaiting further developments, while students were seen leaving the campus with bags.

Another student said: “It cannot be easy to leave the Northern Cape or Limpopo already coming from a poor background and your family cannot send you money, and having to rely on NSFAS.

“What do you do when the money is not forthcoming? You are bound to block roads as frustrations sets in because you have nothing to eat. Some have no place to stay.”

In a notice, the university acknowledged that their residences were “in need of urgent and extensive repairs”.

Although several maintenance projects were in progress, student leaders raised additional matters to be attended to, TUT said.

The university, according to spokesperson Willa de Ruyter, would conduct inspections.

After the scope of the maintenance work to be done was determined, decisions "will be taken in the most effective manner".

“Funds will be made available to appoint additional teams to expedite work in residences if necessary.

"Decisions on how to undertake and which measures to undertake to fast-track these maintenance repairs and projects will be taken in conjunction with all relevant parties, especially the SRCs and residence committees.”

On the issue of historic debt, which has plagued most students, Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande, in his January 26 response to the South African Union of Students, stated: “The department has provided significant funding towards the eradication of historic debt for NSFAS-qualifying students. NSFAS has so far processed about R450million of this historic debt, and is engaging with institutions to reconcile amounts claimed in line with the criteria developed by the department in consultation with NSFAS.

“NSFAS-qualifying students who carry debt from 2019 are allowed to register provided they sign the acknowledge of debt form at the institution to which they are returning.

“I am aware that there is significant student debt within the university system owed by students who are not NSFAS beneficiaries.

"Unfortunately, public funds for the university system are constrained and there is no possibility that debts of students who are not NSFAS-qualifying can be eradicated by the government.”

In terms of unpaid NSFAS allowances, De Ruyter said the university had paid R259.2million in allowances to 2020 NSFAS-qualifying students.

“The financial aid office has done an audit on students who have qualified but still have not received allowances, and these have also been loaded.

"This will be released by March 6, as requested by students. A number of students whose allowances were loaded did not update their banking details as requested, hence they did not receive their allowances and these students were being communicated to do so.”

She said any TUT student who still had not received allowances should report to their campus financial aid office for assistance and clarification of their NSFAS status.

