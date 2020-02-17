Pretoria - In a country that’s struggling to finance tertiary education, removing TUT students from cheaper accommodation to private accommodation because NSFAS will pay is a waste of the South African tax money.
This frustration was expressed by troubled residence owners in Soshanguve who protested at the Soshanguve campus, calling on management to “put an end to the trend of wasting government money.”
Protesting at the gate after security denied them access to approach management, they said they’ve noticed a trend of NSFAS students being sent sms messages to pack their bags and relocate to other residences.
These landlords were led by the Residential Student Association.
They argued that TUT students have always stayed in their residences without problems but things changed last year when NSFAS agreed to give students funds to pay for off-campus residence.