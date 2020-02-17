TUT residence owners protest against expensive NSFAS accommodation









A group of student accommodation owners picket outside the TUT Soshanguve South Campus. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - In a country that’s struggling to finance tertiary education, removing TUT students from cheaper accommodation to private accommodation because NSFAS will pay is a waste of the South African tax money. This frustration was expressed by troubled residence owners in Soshanguve who protested at the Soshanguve campus, calling on management to “put an end to the trend of wasting government money.” Protesting at the gate after security denied them access to approach management, they said they’ve noticed a trend of NSFAS students being sent sms messages to pack their bags and relocate to other residences. These landlords were led by the Residential Student Association. They argued that TUT students have always stayed in their residences without problems but things changed last year when NSFAS agreed to give students funds to pay for off-campus residence.

They said students protested in March to have NSFAS support even when they reside off campus but, since they won that battle, there have been a lot of private residences constructed in the township.

They argued that for years they’ve accommodated students but now it’s like there is some secret tendency to move students from residence where they pay as little as R800 a month to R3 000 a month, just because the government is paying.

Chairman of the association Nchawe Mutloane said TUT committed itself to give 4000 beds to the landlords.

He said they were told to go and renovate their accommodation and they did but they are still not listed on TUT website.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “TUT is aware of the issues that were raised and have, over time been engaging the community. The process to arrange a meeting with the affected parties is underway as a matter of priority to address the issues.”

Pretoria News