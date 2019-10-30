Twelve percent of SA species are threatened - report









MINISTER Barbara Creecy Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A global assessment report on biodiversity and ecosystems services has confirmed that species around the world are in rapid decline and 20% of them face extinction. Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, disclosed this when she launched the Global Wildlife Programme annual conference in Pretoria yesterday. “Our national biodiversity assessment made similar findings on the decline of species and ecosystems, noting that 12% of our species are categorised as threatened,” Creecy said. “Equally importantly, it emphasised the economic importance of ­biodiversity employment in South Africa. In our own country alone, the study found 410000 people are in biodiversity related employment.” This third annual conference presented delegates an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between government and partners to implement projects and stimulate new thinking and opportunities for conservation and development.

It is hoped that the conference will increase awareness of experiences from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean on building and growing a wildlife-based economy.

Best practice in project design and implementation will be shared, while discussions will be held to provide input into the Global Environment Fund’s project design activities.

“Delegates who are practitioners in wildlife management will have an opportunity to exchange ideas on how to stop the illegal and unsustainable wildlife trade, improve law enforcement and exchange views on best practic,e as well as up to date data on what is being traded, where the trade is occurring and what, if any, trends are emerging.”

Creecy said it was important to always remember that the international illegal trade in wildlife and wildlife products was a threat to legitimate economies.

