Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, disclosed this when she launched the Global Wildlife Programme annual conference in Pretoria yesterday.
“Our national biodiversity assessment made similar findings on the decline of species and ecosystems, noting that 12% of our species are categorised as threatened,” Creecy said.
“Equally importantly, it emphasised the economic importance of biodiversity employment in South Africa. In our own country alone, the study found 410000 people are in biodiversity related employment.”
This third annual conference presented delegates an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between government and partners to implement projects and stimulate new thinking and opportunities for conservation and development.