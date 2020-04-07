Two arrested after Atteridgeville liquor store looted

Pretoria - Police have arrested two suspects in one of the Saulsville hostels for allegedly breaking into a liquor store and looting it of bottles of alcohol. Police received information that a Boxer Liquor store was broken into and looted at the Nkomo Village Mall by an unknown number of people. With similar looting of liquor stores reported in other parts of the country like Cape Town over the weekend, police carried out an intense operation to find the transgressors who had looted the Atteridgeville store. Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said they engaged in an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday to carry out arrests and recover stolen property. It was a joint operation by the Tshwane District tracing team, K9 Unit and the Tshwane Metro Police.

Moloto said: “Information led the police to a hostel in Saulsville where a 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested in separate rooms after they were found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, five bottles of whisky and a SAPS uniform.

“At this stage more arrests cannot be ruled out. Further investigation will be conducted to check if the two are linked to other related crimes in the area.

“Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni commended all members who took part in the operation which resulted in the arrests of the two suspects.

Mthombeni said it was clear that the criminals were taking advantage of the current situation in the country.

"However, I want to make it clear that we are equal to the task.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that these criminals are dealt with and brought to book,” said Mthombeni

The suspects are due to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court to face a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

