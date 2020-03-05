Two Grade 7 learners at Nellie Swart Primary School in Queenswood involved in stabbing

Pretoria - The list of criminal incidents in schools since the start of the academic year continues to grow. In the latest incident, two Grade 7 learners at Nellie Swart Primary School in Queenswood were involved in a stabbing incident while waiting in line at a tuckshop. The alleged perpetrator has since been suspended pending the investigation of the incident. The mother of the victim, Patricia Mogane, said she was upset that the incident occurred at 10.20am, but she was only informed after 2pm via an SMS. “I do not know what I would be saying now if my son was dead or seriously injured and I was not told immediately that he had been stabbed.

“How can a Grade 7 learner bring a knife to school? We see children harm each other at other schools and never think it could happen to your own child.”

She said her son was still traumatised. “We want to see if counselling can be provided as this is a bad experience for a child his age.”

The mother said she would be opening a case. “Schools should be a safe environment; we bring the children here because we want them to be safe and have quality education, not be at risk of dying from a pocket knife.”

Thapelo Rantho, school governing body chairperson, told the Pretoria News that they were only informed in the evening that an incident had occurred.

Rantho said the report given also suggested that the wound “was not serious and only about 1cm deep.

“I don’t know what they used to evaluate the depth of the wound, or how they got to that conclusion.

“How do they know the wound is only 1cm? Did they measure? They are not medical practitioners, but can report the length of a wound?

“We apologise to the mother; we were not informed of the incident. If we were we would have acted better as elected reps by the parents.

“These incidents cannot happen without us taking them seriously. This is a clear case of incompetence and negligence on the side of the teachers.

“I am utterly disappointed, and as the governing body we are distancing ourselves from this situation.”

Rantho said they had since suspended the learner and the final decision on expulsion would be made by the head of department.

“This is a serious transgression. I signed an immediate suspension letter. We will not tolerate ill-discipline of any kind in the school.”

He said heads had to roll and people (had to) be suspended to make sure this does not happen again, and urged the department to take the matter seriously.

School governing body member Melissa Africa also expressed concern over procedures not being followed in the matter.

“I am very concerned First, they could not even get hold of the parent, but who did they inform? Not us because we would have made means to get hold of the parent had we been told.

“I have three children at the school; so if something happens when will I find out? When they are in the hospital or dead? I should be informed right away so I rush to the school.”

Africa said she was concerned and a discussion around the safety of learners in the school was needed urgently before more incidents occurred.

She said more had to be done to stem weapons coming into the school through measures such as scanners at all entrances.

“We the parents also need to check their bags and make sure they have no weapons,” said Africa.

The provincial Department of Education had yet to comment.

Pretoria News