TWO SANDF pilots were injured when they crashed, while en route to fly the SA flag at the Rand Easter Show opening last week. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) pilots injured in a helicopter crash near the R101, close to Zwartkop Golf Estate, on Thursday, are making a speedy recovery. SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said there was no cause for concern as the pilots were in stable condition. “We just need to allow them the space and time to fully recover,” he said.

He thanked the public and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for their support during this difficult time. “The minister visited them and offered moral support,” he said.

In the same breath, Dlamini also cautioned about inaccurate news making the rounds on social media regarding the accident, including speculation that one of the pilots died.

“The SANDF can confirm that both members are in a stable condition in hospital, and wishes to state categorically that the news, suggesting that one of our members has passed on, is not true,” said Dlamini.

“Furthermore, we would like to state that at all times when our pilots are assigned to any task, they undergo a pre-flight medical check-up before flying any aircraft, as a strict requirement for all pilots.”

The helicopter was supposed to be flying the national flag during the official opening of the Rand Easter Show when it crashed.

The cause of the crash had not yet been established by yesterday.

“When such incidents happen, you need experts and engineers to come in and other pilots to help conclude the investigation,” said Dlamini.

He said a thorough investigation was under way, which should give insight on what might have occurred.

“We should have more information during the course of the week,” he concluded.

Pretoria News