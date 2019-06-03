Pretoria - Two Maragon Olympus pupils are flying the school's flag high. An ice skater from the school obtained her Gauteng provincial colours for figure skating the night before her eighth birthday while an actor was awarded a spot to represent South Africa on the stage for the world championships of performing arts in Los Angeles in July.

Taytum Skylar Rosseau was recently awarded the South African National Figure Skating champion title for under 10s.

She represented Gauteng North at the National Figure Skating Championships in the Western Cape, where she obtained a first place victory in her first National championships.

“Me and my dad used to participate in skating public sessions so this one time I fell and my dad caught me and I thought that was fun but at the academy I was told I could only skate when I was five but I waited and here I am,” she said.

Taytum started figure skating lessons two years ago and currently trains 6 days a week approximately eight to 10 hours per week.

She dreams of someday competing at the World Figure Skating Championships.

She spends her free time watching videos of her role models who are young international figure skating champions, the likes of Alexandra Trusova and Gia Kokotakis.

Another triumph was of Daniël Palmer who was awarded a spot to represent SA on the stage for the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles this July.

Daniël, 11, took part in the South African Championships of Performing Arts in Rustenburg earlier this year.

He shared his love and passion for the stage and won his place in the South African team.

He would like to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Rowan Atkinson, as they share a passion to bring seriousness to audiences in a comical, enjoyable way.

Pretoria News