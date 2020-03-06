Two men hurt after bus ploughs into Hatfield churchyard

Pretoria - Two people were seriously injured when a luxury bus and a vehicle collided and subsequently ploughed into the property of The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hatfield yesterday morning. The incident, near the intersection of Pretorius and Jan Shoba streets, caused massive backlogs of traffic in and around the area. A caretaker at the church said he was asleep when the accident occurred around 4am. He was awakened by another member asking about the accident around 5am. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a whole bus that had smashed through the solid fence and was at the entrance of the church door.” By sunrise, employees from the City of Tshwane were cutting a huge tree that was also uprooted during the accident.

Blood spatters, debris, metal offcuts, and a huge spill of what looked oil could be seen at the scene.

Two large 6m pillars, including a gate, had been knocked down. The bus was a metre shy of the entrance to the church building.

“It was a scary sight to wake up to. But what was even scary or rather sad, was criminals who came to the scene and stole some of the electric wires from the lights in the wall. They even made away with the bus driver’s laptop,” the caretaker said.

The collision was so serious that the Jaws of Life had been used to free a man trapped in the vehicle.

Reports indicated that the bus crashed into a vehicle before hitting the church fence.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “Two patients from the vehicle, both male, were transported from the scene to hospital, one with critical injuries and another with moderate to serious injuries.”

Mabaso said the man with critical injuries had been entrapped and the Jaws of Life had to be used to free him from the wreckage.

“We had to deal with a minor oil and diesel spillage from the scene.”

Traffic was heavily backed up for an hour following the crash, and motorists had to use alternative routes to get to work. Traffic lights were also out of order.

