Two-month delay in Dawn Basdeo trial

Pretoria - The family of Dawn Basdeo will have to wait longer for closure as the trial into her disappearance and apparent death has been postponed for two months. The businesswoman was reported missing and is believed to be dead, allegedly at the hands of her husband Prem Emmanuel Basdeo. The accused has been afforded an opportunity to enlist the services of a new legal team. His previous legal representative withdrew from the case. The reason for this, according to Piet Pistorius, was that the instructing attorney faced an ethical conflict following evidence heard and as per Basdeo’s instructions to them. Presiding Judge Bert Bam granted the withdrawal and instructed that the duty to find new counsel would be part of Basdeo’s bail conditions.

Judge Bam urged Basdeo to seek new legal representation, give proper instructions and put them up to speed with the matter to ensure they were ready to proceed on the next court date.

Basdeo managed to secure a new legal representative for his appearance on Friday, but the court could not proceed with the trial.

Instead the matter was postponed to March 30 for a new trial date to be set, possibly in June.

Family spokesperson Kate Llewellyn-Smith said they were not pleased there had been a delay with the trial. However, they were grateful the delay was not too bad.

“We are pleased with the way the matter is progressing and look forward to it being finalised so we can finally have some closure and start trying to move forward.”

Prem Emmanuel Basdeo, a former high-ranking police officer with the Sydenham police, is on trial for murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. His 57-year-old wife was reported missing on June 8, 2018, and is believed to be dead.

It was revealed during the trial that Basdeo claimed he was allegedly assaulted and threatened by police to make the various statements. The interrogations, Pistorius said, had left Basdeo so emotionally and physically exhausted, he feared to confide in his attorney at the time. The trial is expected to continue from June 16-26.

Pretoria News