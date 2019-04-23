Gerda Steyn and Bongmusa Mthembu won the women’s and men’s races on Saturday.

The Two Oceans Marathon celebrated its 50th edition in some style on Saturday, with two of the most impressive performances coming from Bongmusa Mthembu, and Gerda Steyn, but its leadership faces some significant challenges if the Cape’s greatest ultra-marathon race is to sustain its success over the next 50 years. The tragic death of one of the half-marathon runners notwithstanding - regrettably not an infrequent occurrence at a mega-event such as the Two Oceans, there are a number of issues that will require urgent attention in the coming months, including sponsorship, television coverage, environmental integrity especially with regards to plastic pollution, the vulnerability to political protests of the original route over Chapman’s Peak and accommodating the increasing demand.

Old Mutual have announced they are ending their relationship with the Two Oceans after a 19-year association. Race organisers will need to decide whether or not to pursue another title sponsor, or build supporting partnerships with several companies, in the manner of the Fifa World Cup or Olympics. The loss of live TV coverage, due to the failure of Athletics South Africa to secure a national contract with a host broadcaster, hurt the Two Oceans.

Perhaps the most important challenge will be how to accommodate the growing demand for both the ultra and half marathons. In order to accommodate both events on the same day, the 21km has become a virtual “night race”, especially for the leading athletes, who finish before 7am.

A Friday half marathon along the picturesque Atlantic Seaboard, potentially starting and finishing at Green Point, could accommodate 30 000 and more - a figure likely to be reached in the not-too-distant future, if the current cap on 16 000 is lifted.

“We would certainly be able to attract 20 000 or more right now,” Two Oceans chief operations officer, Sue Forge said. “But the issue is how this might be acceptable to the City’s transport planners. We will be looking to making a change in the future but the timing is important.”

The City of Cape Town’s director of roads, Henry du Plessis, feels that the City could easily cope with such a scenario, from a planning and logistics point of view.

“... Organisers will need to do a detailed survey of all runners to determine whether having the event on Good Friday will be acceptable to the majority,” Du Plessis said.