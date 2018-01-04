Ummi Kulthum Moosa, 17, with seven As and Mikaeel Ebrahim, 18, with five As from Al Asr Educational Institute, Laudium.Picture: Jacques Naude/ANA

PREDICTING their matric results was not something two Al Asr Educational Institute pupils wanted to get into yesterday with their results only coming out today, because they did not want to be disappointed.

Ummi Kulthum Moosa and Mikaeel Ebrahim, both from the school in Laudium, said they were waiting in anticipation for the moment they see their results.

Moosa said she had told herself not to have high expectations but knew she had done well because she had received an invitation from the Education Department to attend a top matric ceremony this morning.

That alone was the highlight of her year: “I didn't have high expectations but I was surprised when I got a call from the principal that I was invited for a ceremony for top students. That alone made me very excited to see my matric results because I really worked hard for long periods of time.

“What kept me sane during this time of waiting and back then when I was studying was taking time to draw one thing and go back to studying or spending time with my family.”

She said she had been confused at first about what to study towards but had finally decided on a career in health sciences, either studying medicine at Wits or dentistry at the University of Pretoria this year. “I want to study something along the lines of health sciences.”

Ebrahim said for him it was a “finally I’m done” moment. He said during his last year of school his problem had been the temptation to procrastinate, but he had found a way to overcome it. He scored six distinctions in his preliminary exams and that had given him hope that he had done very well.

He wants to study medicine but is not sure where to go because he wants to change the world by being part of humanitarian organisation Doctors without Borders.

“I want to study medicine because I want to change the world with the scalpel. I also have this wild dream to end poverty by joining Doctors without Borders.”

School principal Rafiq Mukadam said he was very pleased after his school achieved a 100% pass rate, and was thankful to the dedicated pupils and teachers.

“We are very pleased with the matric results and the 100% pass rate we have maintained over the years, and for that I would like to thank all the 27 pupils and their teachers.”

He then spoke of how Moosa had scored seven distinctions with an aggregate of 94% and Ebrahim five distinctions with an aggregate of 84%, and said 25 out of the 27 who sat the exams had got admission of entry into university.