Nerulal Ramdharie (CFO); Niki Nkuna (Project Manager: Stakeholder Relations); William Mogale (Departmental Manager: Skills Development and Training); Tebogo Thobane (Departmental Administrator: Skills Development and Training); Bethuel Bodigelo (Trade Test Assessor); Christina Romorola (Project Manager: Skills Development and Training). Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The Automotive Industry Development Centre received two awards for their outstanding training programmes at the Haggai Education and Training Skills Development Summit’s Achiever Awards at the CSIR.



The awards recognise excellence in skills development and encourage companies across South Africa to implement training that improves productivity and changes lives.





The two-day Skills Development Summit brings together the public and private sectors to discuss these skills development opportunities.





The winning skills training programmes were selected based on their economic and community impact, sustainability, innovation and exceptional creativity.





Judges also considered the employability of participants after they completed the training.





The centre, a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency to support government’s automotive programmes, received two awards: Best Graduate Trainee Programme and the Best Public Sector Training Programme.





It is the second year in a row that they walk away with these awards.





“We are very proud to be consistently delivering training programmes that open doors for our young people,” said departmental manager, William Mogale.



