Pretoria - The two Wierdabrug police station constables who were shot at by robbers are in a stable condition and recovering well in hospital. It is believed that the pair were driving on the old Johannesburg road towards the Valhalla area when shots came from an unknown vehicle in the early hours of the morning.
No arrests have been made yet, police have said.
Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the incident, saying information surrounding the incident still was sketchy.
Yesterday, acting national commissioner for human resource management Bonang Mgwenya and management from the police station visited the injured members at Unitas Hospital to offer support and wish them a speedy recovery.
Muridili said the incident took place just opposite the Air Force base .