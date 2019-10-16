Two Wierdabrug cops recovering after gunmen riddle bakkie with bullets









The police bakkie involved in the incident is riddled with bullet holes. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The two Wierdabrug police station constables who were shot at by robbers are in a stable condition and recovering well in hospital. It is believed that the pair were driving on the old Johannesburg road towards the Valhalla area when shots came from an unknown vehicle in the early hours of the morning. No arrests have been made yet, police have said. Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the incident, saying information surrounding the incident still was sketchy. Yesterday, acting national commissioner for human resource management Bonang Mgwenya and management from the police station visited the injured members at Unitas Hospital to offer support and wish them a speedy recovery. Muridili said the incident took place just opposite the Air Force base .

“They were following a suspicious looking Ford Ranger bakkie that had just skipped a red robot.

Suddenly two more Ford Rangers approached on the passenger side and the occupants, apparently coloured males started shooting at the constables whilst they were seated in the police bakkie.”

Muridili said the constables managed to drive away for about 1km and stopped next to the Valhalla Shopping Centre.

“The three cars were following them. The two were shot in the left leg and upper body. Both were taken to Unitas hospital in Lyttelton,”she said.

Forty-two rounds of empty shells from a 9mm and what seemed like an AK-47 were found among other things at the scene.

“There were 27 bullet holes in the bakkie, and the windows were shattered. The members’ firearms were not taken,” she said.

Pretoria News