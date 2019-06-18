Spiking a drink. PICTURE: GCINA NDWALANE ANA/ARCHIVES

Pretoria - Two women who were arrested in Mamelodi for allegedly spiking their victims' drinks and then robbing them will soon appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on possession of illegal drugs and theft charges. The pair aged 25 and 31 are also suspected of stealing a Mazda 3 and a cellphone.

The alleged victims were reportedly found unconscious in a Mamelodi cemetery three months ago.

Now Sunnyside police have relaunched an investigation into cases in which victims' drinks were reportedly spiked and their belongings were allegedly stolen after they met people for the first time, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

"The victims, who had met the suspects in Sunnyside before they passed out, were transported to a local hospital for treatment," Mavimbela added.

He said police also recovered the victims' cellphones in Mamelodi and seized tablets as well as a substance believed to induce sleep.

Safety suggestions to prevent drink spiking

How to avoid being spiked:

•Party with trusted friends. Discuss how you will watch out for each other while at the venue.

•Buy your own drinks. Watch the bartender prepare your drink.

•Don't accept any drinks from strangers.

•Accompany the person to the bar if you do wish to accept the offer of a drink from a stranger. Take a drink from the bartender yourself.

•Be wary if a stranger buys you a drink and it's not the type of drink you requested.

•Don't take your eyes off your drink. If you have to leave the table (to go to the toilet, for example), ask a friend to watch over the drinks.



Symptoms of drink spiking

•The symptoms of drink spiking depend on many factors such as the substance or mix of substances used, the dose, your size and weight, and how much alcohol you have already consumed.

Symptoms could include:

•feeling drunk, woozy or drowsy

•feeling drunker than expected

•mental confusion

Pretoria News