THEY studied together, excelled together, and secured a whooping 37 distinctions for Tyger Valley College in the 2017 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams.

With Michael Craig and Alexandra Woodborne getting eight distinctions, and Paige Georgiades, Carla Smith and Hanro van der Westhuizen seven, they showed the IEB who the bosses were.

And yesterday they said passing with flying colours put their futures in their hands, and it was now up to them to decide which institutions they wanted to go to and what they wanted to study.

Alexandra, 18, said: “We were friends and that enabled us to have a little friendly and constructive competition, to challenge ourselves to always do better. We would help each other whenever we studied together.”

They went to the school to collect their results yesterday, and were told by their teachers how proud they had made them.

The school held a ceremony to showcase some of the great young minds produced there, and which had been moulded on the Pretoria east school premises.

Standing true to form, the school again secured a 100% pass rate, with 83% of the learners achieving matric exemption passes.

Yesterday, Alexandra, of Silver Lakes, and her classmates Paige and Carla, of Pretoria East, said although they had worked very hard throughout 2017, they had not foreseen such great results.

Alexandra achieved distinctions in English, mathematics, physical sciences, life sciences, Afrikaans, accounting, geography and life orientation. She plans to study medicine at either the University of Pretoria, the University of Stellenbosch or the University of Cape Town this year.

She said: “I have always loved to help people and that’s why I want to be a doctor. I have a cousin who is a doctor and she has invited me to shadow her.

“I feel that has inspired me and made me realise just how much I will enjoy helping people.”

Alexandra said that being consistent throughout the year made her achieve her stunning results and she couldn’t have done it without the support of her teachers and family.

Carla, 18, achieved distinctions in English, Afrikaans, mathematics, physical science, geography, life sciences and life orientation. She plans to study for a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Stellenbosch.

“I love chemistry and am good at it and that’s why I want to study towards a career in chemical engineering.

“I am so excited, I can't wait to start tertiary, but for now I am still resting from all the studying I did last year,” she said.

Paige plans to study for a degree in international business at the University of Stellenbosch, and hopefully to become a leading businesswoman.

“The international degree will allow me to complete my last years of studying in France. I love business, and getting the skills and knowledge to do it at an international scale would be very advantageous,” she said.

The matriculants said their parents and teachers were very helpful, dedicated and helpful throughout the year. They encouraged this year’s class of matric learners to be consistent, and to balance their social lives and academic responsibilities.

An impressed principal, Clyde MacDonald, said: “On behalf of Tyger Valley College staff and the community I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our matric group of 2017 on producing some outstanding results. All your hard work paid off and you have exceeded expectations. Enjoy the well-earned fruits of your labour.”