In the highly-anticipated super fight rematch between the two titans, Fury took control late in the first round and never relinquished it, knocking down Wilder twice and bloodying him en route to the referee stopping the fight in the seventh where Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.
“I must say the king has returned to the top of the throne,” Fury told reporters in a post-fight interview.
Fury used his reach advantage to continually beat Wilder to the punch. He took total control in the third where he landed a right hand to Wilder’s left ear to drop him to the canvas.
Wilder never regained his legs or footing after that, wobbling through the rest of the match.