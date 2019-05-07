HAZEL DUDU arrives at the third family on Date My Family - and found that they didn't understand English. Twitter

Pretoria - The latest episode of reality TV show Date My Family trended on Sunday night alongside the DA, EFF and the ANC - and it was for a good reason. The Date My Family concept is to help singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential suitor’s family.

The family must represent the person well in order to win over the bachelor or bachelorette.

This week’s episode featured Hazel Dudu, originally from Uganda, who spoke mainly in English.

While the first two families represented their hopefuls well, things went sour when she visited the last family.

Dudu told the Zulu family that she only spoke and understood English, which was visibly a problem for the uncle, twin brothers (friends) and a female friend representing the suitor.

The moment Dudu said she only understood English, one could literally cut the tension that filled the room with a knife. It got so tense that even Twitter users felt sorry for the family.

Others even suggested that Zulu people should marry each other to avoid speaking English.

@Boiikarabelo said he was hurt because he was certain that the uncle wanted to ask a lot of questions, but due to English he could not say a word.

@fabulositiiii wrote: “The third family is my absolute favourite, The family deserve their own hour please.”

While the suitor left strict orders to ask the bachelorette whether she had a password on her cellphone, the order clearly went out the window.

@Nsovo_chantel said: “The uncles couldn’t even ask about the password.”

@deanjmaseko said the show exposed Zulus and their English.

The family literally did not understand most of the things Dudu asked. For instance, she asked if the hopeful did his own laundry, and that was met with complete silence until she broke it down to asking if he washed his own clothes.

Pretoria News