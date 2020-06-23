UIF scams ‘won't be tolerated’

Pretoria - As the government prepares to open applications soon for the June Covid-19 special relief fund, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has sent out a strong message that related fraud will not be tolerated. It froze millions in an account into which UIF funds were allegedly fraudulently paid into. The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU)obtained a preservation order for more than R3.2million in relation to funds paid fraudulently, or alternatively, mistakenly, into the bank account of Tshepang Phohole. An employee of a client of CSG Resourcing, Phohole was identified, together with numerous other employees of such clients, to have received a share of this Covid-19 UIF relief funding, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema. The order was in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and related to property believed to be the proceeds of unlawful activities of fraud, theft or money laundering. CSG Resourcing, a labour broking company with numerous clients, applied for Covid-19 relief from the UIF of the Department of Labour for nearly R5.7m in respect of its clients.

According to Ngwema, the UIF Covid-19 relief funds were to be paid to more than 200 employees of different companies by CSG Resourcing. It was approved by the UIF.

The amount of just under R5.7m was to be paid into a nominated bank account of CSG Resourcing, but was paid into an account of a different bank of Phohole. The payment was discovered by CSG Resourcing after the relief funding was approved by the UIF, but did not reflect on its account.

CSG reported the matter to the police who referred it to the Financial Intelligence Centre for urgent interventions on the bank accounts.

Ngwema said the investigations by SAPS into the matter continued and the relevant law enforcement agencies were awaiting a statement or an affidavit from the UIF that showed the Covid-19 relief payment was manipulated to be paid into the account of Phohole.

Initial investigations revealed that after receiving the funds Phohole urgently transferred portions of the funds into other bank accounts - apparently 28 in total - held by himself and other individuals. This constitutes fraud and or theft, Ngwema said. He said several other accounts were then used to further transfer the funds into, thereby attempting to disguise the origin of the funds.

Earlier this month the Financial Intelligence Centre issued intervention notices to the various banking institutions to “freeze” the funds implicated in the alleged actions of Phohole.

Ngwema said the intervention, however, was only of a temporary nature and was used as a means to assist other law enforcement agencies with their process of possible recovery.

The DA said this may only be the “tip of the iceberg” and urged the AFU to widen its probe involving the UIF temporary employer relief scheme.

Pretoria News