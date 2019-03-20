Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Picture: AP

Ed Sheeran is coming to South Africa this weekend. Due to exceptional demand, additional tickets have been released for the second Cape Town show on March 28.

The shows at FNB stadium on March 23 and 24 are sold out, as is the Cape Town show on March 27.

Passenger has been announced as the supporting act.

TICKETING: There are no ticket collections at the venue. Collect tickets in advance from Computicket.

You need a valid ID to collect the tickets. (08619158000)

ON ARRIVAL: Get to the stadium early as there will be security checks.

You need to have your ticket with the credit card used for purchase and valid ID matching the name on the booking confirmation. (or an authorisation form/letter).

ROAD CLOSURE: FNB precinct will be closed from 6am, with full road closure from 10am. JMPD will assist with traffic flow on Soweto Highway, Golden Highway, Nasrec Road and Booysens Reserve Road.

GATE times: arrival allowed from 10am, 4pm: open for standing ticket holders and 5pm for seated ticket holders. Passenger performs from 7.30pm and Sheeran from 8.45pm.

TRANSPORT OPTIONS:

Park & Ride will have a dedicated route in and out, as well as secured parking within the Nasrec transport hub and all routes cost R150.

Pick Up And Drop off Locations include Menlyn Park shopping centre (Garstfontein Road entrance).

Gautrain: a Gautrain Shuttle Service will be provided between Park Station and FNB Stadium. Be sure to have a valid card with sufficient funds for the trip, bus and parking (R192 for Hatfield and R166 for Centurion).