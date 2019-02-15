Trevor Nyakane will be looking to bulldoze a couple of Stormers at Loftus tomorrow. Johan Rynners BackpagePix

“It’s the Bulls at Loftus, there is no bigger game for a Stormers fan or Stormers rugby player.” That was the ultimate compliment Stormers coach Robbie Fleck paid to the men from Pretoria yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s big derby showdown at Loftus. The Bulls have a new coach in Pote Human, and he was in the fortunate position to name no fewer than 10 Springboks in his team to face the Stormers on Wednesday.

Bulls fans can hardly wait to see how barnstorming Bok No 8 Duane Vermeulen will go up against his former team, while the lightning quick Blitzbok star Rosco Speckman makes his Super Rugby debut on the wing.

But as much as the Bulls are looking forward to starting on a winning note, there is also plenty at stake for Fleck and the Stormers.

For Fleck the task is far greater than just overcoming their arch-rivals in enemy territory. As a player, Fleck was the epitome of the instinctive “play what is in front of you” personality - a trait that made him one of the darlings of Newlands due to the way he expressed himself on the park.

And while he has spoken a good game during his tenure, and brought in assistance from rugby’s mecca New Zealand over the past couple of years to get the current crop to play with the same type of freedom, the best outcome has been a couple of quarter-final playoff defeats.

For a team with the fanatical following the Stormers enjoy this is simply not good enough.

To Fleck’s credit, though, he admits there will be “no excuses” after the Stormers won just six of their 16 outings to finish fourth in the South African conference last season.

“We decided four years ago (when Fleck was appointed as head coach) that this would be our year,” Fleck said. “We are over the processes now and it’s all about delivering. There’s no pressure on my shoulders this year. This is the last year on my contract. Regardless of what happens we will give everything.

“We’ve added to our game over the past few years. We’ve lost a few players along (the) way, but there are a lot of guys who have come right through from the WP Institute to the WP Under-21 side, to the Currie Cup side, to the Stormers side. They’ve come a long way as a group.

“Last year was a bit of a hiccup. We’ve discussed it and moved on. We’re pouring everything into this year and making no excuses. The coaches will coach with freedom and the players will play with freedom. We may lose one or two along way, but we know what we want to achieve.”

Fleck’s team selection for the all-important Bulls clash certainly reflects a man who has shaken off the shackles. Although his hand was forced partly by injuries to props Steven Kitshoff, who has been ruled out for between four to six weeks with a grade 2 hamstring tear, and fellow front-ranker Frans Malherbe’s bruising on the knee in addition to Juarno Augustus’ ankle injury (will be out for seven to 10 days), Fleck has still made some refreshing calls.

Along with a Stormers debut for Blitzbok Ruhan Nel at outside centre, the invigorating Dillyn Leyds has been given the space to attack from No 15, while Fleck has also placed his faith in the young, but hugely promising Salmaan Moerat in the second row to front up to an almighty Bulls pack including Boks Vermuelen, Lood de Jager and Trevor Nyakane.

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds 14 JJ Engelbrecht 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian de Allende 11 SP Marais 10 Damian Willemse 9 Jano Vermaak 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 JD Schickerling 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Wilco Louw 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni 17 Corne Fourie 18 Neethling Fouche 19 Chris van Zyl 20 Kobus van Dyk 21 Herschel Jantjies 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis 23 Dan du Plessis.

Bulls:

Warrick Gelant, Johnny Kotze, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, Lood de Jager (c), Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzima, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Eli Snyman, Thembelani Bholi, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage