The Tuks Disks of Hazards frisbee team in action. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - How about playing a sport that has no referees? Many fans - and players - might welcome that, given the complaints and rants that invariably follow any match. Well, there is one sport where there are no arguments about officials. It's called Ultimate Frisbee, and it's referee-free as the game is all about player integrity.

Edna Stander, who is one of the captains of the University of Pretoria’s (Tuks) Disks of Hazards team, explains that players are expected to do an online “exam” before they compete in major tournaments.

In doing so, they are acknowledging that they understand the rules and the responsibilities of fair play. It boils down to players having to admit when they make mistakes.

Ultimate Frisbee is now known in many countries only as “Ultimate” because Frisbee is a registered trademark. It is a fast-paced sport with similarities to netball, soccer and American Football.

Played by around five million people in the US and with leagues in the UK and other European countries, Ultimate was created in 1967 by students at Columbia High School and in 1979 the Ultimate Players' Association, now USA Ultimate, was formed.

Points are scored by getting the disc to one of your players in the end zone by passing it through the air.

A player cannot run with the disk and must stop as soon as they receive it, although they may pivot on one leg as netball players do.

The player in possession has 10 seconds in which to pass the disk and if they don’t they cede possession.

Stander said one of the beauties of the sport is is that very little equipment is needed. All that is required is an inexpensive disk and an open space sufficient for a friendly game.

Ultimate is contested between two sides of seven players each, with substitutions permitted. So with a frisbee, seven bibs and a field, it's game on.

According to Stander in South Africa, games are often won by the team who is the first to score 21 goals. At times it can be decided to play a 100-minute game.

Stander, who is an industrial engineering and systems student at Tuks, admits that endurance, tactical savviness and speed do come into play during more serious competitions.

“But at Tuks, it is essential to also have fun while playing. Playing Ultimate is an excellent way to clear one’s mind while exercising. At the moment, Tuks is not one of the most competitive sides in South Africa.

“This is mainly because we are in a rebuilding phase. Hopefully, in two years from now, the Disks of Hazzard’s name will appear at the top end of competition logs,” says Stander.

Teams competing in South Africa can boast some of the most unique names. Also playing in South Africa are the Night Mares, Wicked, Hell Hammer, Tyranny and the Prickley Pears. - African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News